



— A Louisiana man allegedly stole an electric-powered shopping cart from a Walmart store and drove it to a bar to avoid being picked up for drunk driving, investigators said.

Deputies responded early Sunday morning after receiving a complaint about someone arriving at a bar in Houma in a shopping cart, according to the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say they found the cart parked between two cars in the bar’s parking lot, CBS affiliate WWL reported.

Brice Kendell Williams, 32, allegedly told deputies he stole the cart from a nearby Walmart and drove it to a bar about a half mile away from the store. He claimed he was at a different bar and believed he could be charged with DWI if he drove his own vehicle to the second bar.

Instead, Williams decided to take the cart, which is meant to help disabled people shop, from Walmart and drive it to a different bar, the sheriff’s office said.

Williams was charged with felony unauthorized use of a moveable. His bond was set at $2,500.