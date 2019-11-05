



— When firefighters from Engine 89 found a small ring box out in front of a home destroyed by the Getty Fire, they knew they had to open it.

What they found inside was a gorgeous ring that the owner would surely be looking for, so they delivered it to the command post.

A few days later, once residents were able to return to their homes, a couple of Los Angeles Fire Department officers set out on a mission to find the ring’s owner, but what they found out far exceeded their expectations.

When they found the ring’s owner, they learned that the ring belonged to her mother, who lived in the home when it was one of the 484 homes destroyed in 1961 by the Bel Air Fire — the ring was the only item that survived unscathed.

The woman’s mother was with her in the home when they had to evacuate last week, the ring again surviving a devastating fire and finding its way back to the family.

“The resident was speechless and beyond happy to have the ring back,” LAFD said in a Facebook post. “Among the stories of heartbreak and devastation, these moments lighten our hearts. We hope this beloved family heirloom continues to bring joy and smiles to its family.”

