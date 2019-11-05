HIGHLAND (CBSLA) — A Highland daycare facility operator was arrested Monday following an investigation into child abuse and the endangerment of two young children.

On Sunday, November 3 at 7:00 p.m., deputies from the Highland Police Station contacted the Crimes Against Children Detail regarding an investigation involving a one-year-old male and five-month-old female who attended an in-home licensed daycare facility.

The children were said to be victims of child abuse and child endangerment.

The following Monday at 3:00 p.m., detectives responded to the location and contacted the daycare facility operator, 53-year-old Rosalind Drinkard-Batiste.

Following the detective’s investigation, Drinkard-Batiste was arrested and booked for willful cruelty to a child and false imprisonment.

Her bail was set at $100,000.

An investigation was ongoing and detectives believe there may be additional victims. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Specialized Investigation Division, Crimes Against Children Detail, Detective Shaunna Ables (909) 387-3615. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463).