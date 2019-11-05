



— A man accused of killing an Irvine research scientist while he camped with his two young daughters in Malibu Creek State Park was indicted Tuesday on murder and attempted murder charges.

Anthony Rauda, 43, pleaded not guilty to the 16-count indictment charging him with the murder of 35-year-old Allergan scientist Tristan Thomas Beaudette, who was shot about 4:45 a.m. on June 22, 2018, while sharing a tent with his then 2- and 4-year-old daughters.

Beaudette’s daughters – who are among the named victims – were not injured in the shooting.

Rauda also faces ten counts of attempted murder and five counts of second-degree commercial burglary involving a series of crimes dating back three years.

Appearing in court in a chair restraint, Rauda told Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Charlaine F. Olmedo that he wants a “speedy trial” as well as a hearing to determine whether his two attorneys should remain on the case.

He faces life in prison if convicted as charged. He is due back in court Dec. 5.