INDUSTRY (CBSLA) — One person was killed early Tuesday morning in a crash on the southbound 605 Freeway in Industry, prompting the closure of two lanes for an unknown duration.

SIGALERT UPDATE: SB I-605 NORTH OF SR-60, #3,4 LANES BLOCKED FOR UNKNOWN DURATION DUE TO A COLLISION — CHP PIO – LA County (@CHPsouthern) November 5, 2019

The accident happened about 12:20 a.m. just north of the 60 Freeway. According to California Highway Patrol, the car veered off the freeway for an unknown reason and landed in the riverbed below.

The age, gender and name of the victim were not immediately available. The Los Angeles County Fire Department said no other injuries were reported.

The cause of the accident was under investigation.

