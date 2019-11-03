CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — President Donald Trump took to Twitter Sunday morning, appearing to renew his threat to cut wildfire aid to California.

In getting into yet another war of words with Governor Gavin Newsom, the president wrote:

Wasting no time, Governor Newsom did fire back, indicating:

“It seems that President Trump has shown a misunderstanding of what has caused our fires,” said Jessica Levinson, a Loyola Law School professor. “Certainly, these are not by and large forest fires and Governor Newsom correctly explained that actually, you need to look at climate change to understand why we have this uptick in fires.”

“California has always had a fire seasons … this isn’t just something that happened with climate change but it is certainly contributing to it,” she added. “If you want to know who is right, ask the scientists. Don’t ask the politicians. What do the scientists say? Climate changes has in real and specific ways contributed to what we are experiencing now.”

Levinson added:

“If California was a red state or a purple state, we would not be seeing these tweets. We are playing political roulette with the lives of our firefighters, with the people whose homes are at risk.”

