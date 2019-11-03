Comments
VENTURA (CBSLA) — Authorities say a 35-year-old man has died following an assault and car accident in Ventura.
Just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday, police say they were called to a car accident involving a pedestrian on Ventura Avenue and De Anza Drive.
Once they arrived, they along with first responders found the victim dead at the scene.
An investigation has revealed that the victim had sustained fatal injuries from an assault even before the crash.
No further details have been provided.
Anyone with more information was asked to call the Ventura Police Department at (805) 339-4488.
