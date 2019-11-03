LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The National Weather Service has issued a dense fog advisory for the coast of LA and Ventura Counties, including Downtown LA, Ventura, Oxnard, Camarillo, Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood and Long Beach.

The advisory will expire at 8 a.m. Monday and the onshore push felt on Sunday will push dense fog to these coastal areas overnight and could drop visibility down a quarter mile of less.

Dense fog was forming along the coast of Santa Barbara County Sunday night and moving south. The low visibility could cause some airport delays at LAX & Long Beach airports overnight and into Monday morning.

The fog will also likely impact PCH, the 101 and the 405 freeways.