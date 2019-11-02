PASADENA (CBSLA) — New security camera footage surfaced Saturday that appears to show a car involved in a Pasadena shooting that injured three people.

The footage was taken around 9:20 pm Friday night on Navarro Avenue. A car is seen slowly driving down the street. Shots can be heard after it moves out of view.

According to police, someone in the car fired several times at people in another car. Two women inside were shot and taken to the hospital. A man sustained an injury to his face when he was struck by flying glass.

Their conditions are unknown. No description of the suspect or suspects is available and no motive for the shooting was immediately known.