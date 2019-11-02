NORTH HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — A large structure fire broke out late Friday night in North Hollywood.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, an auto body shop in the 6800 block of Lankersheim Boulevard, near Vanowen Street, broke out in flames which spread to a nearby building. The fire has been described as a “major emergency” structure fire.

Firefighters made their way into the building and were able to cut holes into the roof to ventilate the building, but the fire continued to grow, forcing crews off the roof and out of the building to assume a defensive posture.

A total of 116 firefighters continued to attack the fire after midnight, evading electrical wires that came down in front of the building.

No injuries have been reported.