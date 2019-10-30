Comments
RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — Embers from a river-bottom fire in Riverside threatened nearby structures and prompted evacuation orders Wednesday.
Riverside Fire Department was working the river-bottom fire in the area of Indian Hill Road and Ladera Lane in downtown Riverside.
The 30-acre fire was zero percent contained as of 3 p.m.
Evacuations were ordered for:
- Indian Hill Road
- Ladera Lane
- Beacon Way
Embers were reported to be landing near an adjacent neighborhood.
There was no initial report of what caused the fire.
