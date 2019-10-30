BREAKING:Thousands Flee Brush Fires Across Southern California
RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — Embers from a river-bottom fire in Riverside threatened nearby structures and prompted evacuation orders Wednesday.

Riverside Fire Department was working the river-bottom fire in the area of Indian Hill Road and Ladera Lane in downtown Riverside.

The 30-acre fire was zero percent contained as of 3 p.m.

Evacuations were ordered for:

  • Indian Hill Road
  • Ladera Lane
  • Beacon Way

Embers were reported to be landing near an adjacent neighborhood.

There was no initial report of what caused the fire.

