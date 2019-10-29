



– Just hours before the NFL trade deadline, the Los Angeles Rams have shipped All-Pro cornerback Aqib Talib to the Miami Dolphins in a purported cost-cutting move.

The Miami Dolphins confirmed in a tweet that they acquired the 33-year-old Talib from the Rams along with a fifth-round pick.

In exchange, the Dolphins sent the Rams an undisclosed future pick.

The news was first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Talib is on the books for $8 million this season and will be a free agent next spring. According to Schefter, the move will allow the Rams to try and re-sign their prized acquisition Jalen Ramsey, who they acquired from the Jacksonville Jaguars last week in a blockbuster deal.

Talib, a 13-year veteran, has been with the Rams since the start of the 2018 season. He was placed on injured reserve Oct. 15 with a rib injury and isn’t eligible to return until Week 15. He also missed several games last season with an ankle injury.