



— The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning in preparation for the most powerful Santa Ana wind event of the season.

Forecasters predicted it could be the strongest Santa Ana event the Southland has seen this season, with isolated gusts up to 80 miles per hour and relative humidity down to three percent.

The red flag warning takes effect at 11 p.m. Tuesday and will remain in place through 6 p.m. Thursday.

Most of the red flag warnings are set to expire at 6 p.m. Tuesday, with another round of beginning again after 11 p.m.

A high wind watch is in is expected to start Tuesday night into Thursday morning with 50-70 mph gusts in most areas.

High wind watch areas include:

Ventura County Coast including San Fernando Valley: NE winds 25-40 mph; Gusts 65 mph

Los Angeles County Mountains: NE winds 30-50 mph; Gusts 70, Isolated 80 mph

Inland Empire/Orange County/San Bernardino Mountains: NE 20-40 mph; Gusts 50-70, Isolated 80

A frost advisory was issued for Tuesday night for the High Desert community from 2 a.m. to 9 a.m. — Temperatures are expected to get as low 32 degrees.

Due to the wind and elevated fire risk, Southern California Edison warned it could shut off power to 205,000 customers Wednesday and Thursday.

