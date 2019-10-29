



— Los Angeles County prosecutors Tuesday declined to file charges against actor Kevin Spacey involving an alleged sexual assault of a male masseur.

The District Attorney’s Office noted that because the alleged victim died during the course of the investigation, the allegations could not be proven without his participation.

The unnamed masseur alleged the former “House of Cards” actor groped him during a private massage in Malibu in 2016. The lawsuit was moved to federal court in January.

The lawsuit, which the victim’s attorney planned to continue following his death, sought unspecified damages on allegations of sexual battery, gender violence, false imprisonment and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Just over a year ago, prosecutors declined to file charges against Spacey in connection with an alleged sexual assault in 1992, citing the statute of limitations.

Spacey, 60, had been accused by more than a dozen men of sexual misconduct. In July, sexual assault charges in Massachusetts involving an 18-year-old man were dropped.

Spacey publicly apologized in October 2017 to “Star Trek: Discovery” actor Anthony Rapp, who accused Spacey of making a sexual advance years ago in his New York apartment, when Spacey was 26 and Rapp was 14.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)