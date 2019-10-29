Comments
HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — The 101 Freeway was closed in both directions at Hollywood Boulevard Monday night into Tuesday morning for police activity.
The closure came shortly after 11 p.m. and was said to last until the Los Angeles Fire Department’s operations were complete.
California Highway Patrol issued a SigAlert at 11:45 p.m. for an unknown duration.
Motorists were told to expect congestion and delay, and were asked to avoid the area or consider an alternate route if possible.
This is a developing story.
