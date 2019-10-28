



— Just one day after announcing her resignation from Congress, Rep. Katie Hill, D-Santa Clarita, vowed to combat “revenge porn” amid the release of explicit photos and allegations of a relationship with a staff member.

Hill posted a video online explaining that she would become a crusader to prevent such attacks from victimizing other women or preventing women and girls from running for office.

“Those of you who know me know that I am a fighter,” she said. “… I’m going to continue to fight for our democracy, for representation, for justice and quality and making the world a better place. And I will also take up a new fight. I will fight to ensure that no one else has to live through what I just experienced.

“Some people call this electronic assault, digital exploitation. Others call it revenge porn. As a victim of it, I call it one of the worst things we can do to our sisters and our daughters. I will stand up for those cannot stand up for themselves. … I will not allow my experience to scare off other young women or girls from running for office. For the sake of us all, we cannot let that happen.”

Hill announced in a statement Sunday that she was resigning from Congress saying, “It is with a broken heart today that I announce my resignation from Congress. This is the hardest thing I have ever had to do, but I believe it is the best thing for my constituents, my community, and our country.”

Her resignation came days after intimate photos of Hill — California’s first openly bisexual member of Congress — and the female campaign staffer surfaced on the conservative website RedState.

The House Ethics Committee announced Wednesday that it had begun an investigation into Hill over allegations that she had a relationship with one of her staffers.

Hill had denied the allegation, although she conceded having a relationship with a member of her campaign staff — a relationship that was apparently shared with her now estranged husband.

“This coordinated campaign carried out by the right-wing media and Republican opponents enabling and perpetuating my husband’s abuse by providing him a platform is disgusting and unforgivable,” Hill said in her video statement on Monday.

Hill is in the midst of divorcing her husband, who has not commented on the situation.

She represented the 25th Congressional District, which includes Santa Clarita Valley, and portions of the northern San Fernando Valley, Antelope Valley, and eastern Ventura County.

