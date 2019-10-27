SANTA CLARITA (CBSLA) — A grim discovery of skeletal remains have been made in Santa Clarita in the Tick fire burn area.

A public works employee found a body in a remote canyon off Sand Canyon Road and Thompson Ranch Drive.

But LA County Sheriff’s Homicide detectives do not think it is a fire victim as they believe the remains have been there for at least a year.

Investigators think someone might have dumped the body there because it is very far from houses.

“It is definitively suspicious just on the location alone,” said Lt. Derrick Alfred of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. “It is not a common place where somebody who may fall ill and die. We believe that it was concealed in brush and then the fire burned away the concealment and it has lead to the discovery.”

The area is very remote and is not safe to walk or stop.

Detectives plan to return to search the area hoping they will find answers in the ashes.