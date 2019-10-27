LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom Sunday declared a statewide emergency as two wildfires continue to burn across the state.

The Kincade fire, burning in northern California, has resulted in over 200,000 residents being evacuated. In Southern California, the Tick fire continues to burn but firefighters have reached a containment line of 55 percent.

“We are deploying every resource available, and are coordinating with numerous agencies as we continue to respond to these fires. It is critical that people in evacuation zones heed the warnings from officials and first responders, and have the local and state resources they need as we fight these fires,” said Governor Newsom.

Both fires were believed to have been driven by high winds.