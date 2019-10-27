LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — From Germany to Spain to Bolivia and beyond, the Los Angeles Rams clearly have an international fan base.

And none makes it more obvious than a rally that was organized in part by a group called “Los Angeles Rams UK.”

“That’s what is amazing to see: the brand grow and how these people identify with what they hear on the radio, what they see on television at the Coliseum, and really what the brand has done in the past few years,” Kevin Demoff, the Rams COO, said.

Each fan at the rally has their story of how they fell in love with American football.

“Basically a friend said, ‘Let’s get drunk and watch football,’ ” said Simon Hertlein from Germany, who is a die-hard Rams fan and an even bigger Johnny Hekker supporter.

Hertlein and the rest had their chance to meet, take pictures, and get autographs with Rams legends Torry Holt and Eric Dickerson.

“As football has grown, it’ll get big here than any of the other countries,” Dickerson said.

The Rams play the Cincinnati Bengals at 5 p.m. London time, 10 a.m. PST on CBS2.