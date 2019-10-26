SANTA CLARITA (CBLSLA) — Human remains were discovered Saturday in a burn area of the Tick Fire, which is now 25% contained, having burned 4,615 acres.

Deputy Morgan Arteaga of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau says homicide detectives are heading to the area to investigate. The remains were found by a worker at Sand Canyon and Thompson Ranch Drive.

Most evacuations orders had been lifted as of Saturday afternoon and all but one lane of the Antelope Valley Freeway is open.

The right lane and shoulder remained closed from Agua Dulce Canyon Road to Sand Canyon Road for guardrail repair, and the Soledad Canyon Road and Sand Canyon Road off-ramps will remain closed until further notice, Caltrans said.

Areas still under mandatory evacuation order were Baker Canyon Road from Sierra Highway, north of Vasquez Canyon Road, top where it ends near 15142 Sierra Highway and the area of Tick Canyon Road from Abelia Road to Summit Knoll Road.

Six structures have been confirmed destroyed, although fire officials said that number will likely increase following damage assessments. More than 15,000 structures had been considered threatened in the fire area.

