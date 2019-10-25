Comments
SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Police are searching for a trio of burglars who vandalized and stole tablets from a South Los Angeles school.
Security video caught two men and one woman on the campus of St. Thomas the Apostle school in the Pico Union area Oct. 12.
Police said the thieves stole 140 iPads and Chromebooks. The thieves also apparently vandalized desks, defaced classrooms and broke statues.
“The kids are now having to deal with an academic setback, because all of the computers were taken,” Oscar Duarte, a parent, said.
The Los Angeles Police Department asked people with information to call the department.
