



— Health officials have confirmed another case of measles in a Los Angeles County resident — the 20th such case this year.

Officials with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Heath said others might have been exposed to measles since the person visited public locations while infectious.

The potential public exposure locations, days and times were as follows:

CVS Pharmacy, 4707 Venice Blvd. on Oct. 19 between noon-2:30 p.m.

Ralph’s, 4760 W. Pico Blvd., on Oct. 19 between 12:35-3 p.m.

Anyone who might have been at these locations during the listed time frames might be at risk of developing measles for up to 21 days after exposure. Officials said those who might have been exposed should review their immunization and medical records and monitor themselves for symptoms. If symptoms develop, people should call their healthcare provider immediately.

There have been 20 measles cases among L.A. County residents this year, in addition to 11 non-resident measles cases that traveled through the county. The health department said the majority of those cases were in people who were not immunized or were unsure of their immunization status.

To find a nearby Public Health clinic, call 211 or visit Public Health.