COLTON (CBSLA) — The Kindness Bus made a stop in Colton Wednesday to celebrate Unity Day and take a stand against bullying.

The bus, covered with positive notes that celebrate kindness and promote wellness, stopped at Colton Joint Unified School District for National Bullying Prevention Month.

“It’s kind of our effort at telling them that there’s still good in the world and they should still go out and make every effort to be that good in the world and to be accepting of everyone around them — regardless of race, color, gender, everything like that — and really take people’s feelings into consideration,” Amanda Corridan, assistant superintendent, said.

The district said that emotional wellness is critical for paving a strong path for student success, now and into the future.

“We’re trying to teach them at a young age so that when they go into middle school and high school, they keep this philosophy with them of being kind,” Pat Haro, vice president of the school board, said.

The Kindness Bus will travel to school sites throughout the rest of October and is scheduled to participate in the Colton High School Homecoming Parade Friday.