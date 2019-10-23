



— More than 308,046 customers could lose power as Southern California Edison considered Public Safety Power Shutoffs due to dangerous fire weather conditions.

In Los Angeles County, over 66,000 customers were in the service area under PSPS consideration, meaning transmission lines could be de-energized in fire-prone areas, causing those in the area to lose power.

Also under consideration as of 4 p.m. were areas of Orange County, affecting over 26,000; Riverside County, affecting over 40,000; San Bernardino County, affecting Over 63,000; Santa Barbara County, affecting 240; Ventura, affecting over 94,000; and Kern County, over 16,000.

The notices came as Southern California faced unusually high temperatures.

Strong Santa Ana winds were said to develop around 9 to 10 p.m. Wednesday night and continue through Friday. High wind warnings were issued in the Inland Empire and portions of Orange County.

High wind warnings were planned to begin 1 a.m. Thursday through 12 p.m. Friday for the Santa Monica mountains, including Malibu Hills, and for Santa Clarita Valley.

The warnings were also issued for Orange County and the Inland Empire starting 5 a.m. Thursday until 2 p.m. Friday.

A heat advisory was issued beginning at 10 a.m. Thursday through 5 p.m. Friday.

During Public Safety Power Shutoffs, SoCal Edison proactively turns off power in high fire risk areas to reduce the threat of wildfires.

For more information about planned outages and to find out if you’re in an affected area, visit the SCE PSPS website here.