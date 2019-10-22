LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — California voters who have not registered with a political party will be allowed to vote in the 2020 Democratic primary, but they will not be allowed to cast their ballots in the Republican contest.

The California Secretary of State said Monday that voters who chose to register with no party preference could request presidential primary ballots from the American Independent Party, the Democratic Party and the Libertarian Party for the primary set for March 3, 2020.

This announcement follows with the tradition of recent presidential primaries. Voters without a party affiliation who choose to participate in the primaries will receive a nonpartisan ballot that contains only the names of candidates for voter-nominated offices and local nonpartisan offices and measures — but does not include presidential candidates — and may request a presidential ballot for one of the above parties.

There are more than 5.6 million voters in California who are not affiliated with a party.