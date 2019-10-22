Comments
BRENTWOOD (CBSLA) — A brush fire erupted in Brentwood Tuesday as warm temperatures and gusty winds hit Los Angeles.
The fire blazed in near the 1500 block of north Kenter Avenue.
The fire was crept uphill slowly and had burned one-quarter of an acre as of 3:40 p.m.
No structures were immediately threatened.
As of 4 pm., fire crews had a good handle on the small fire and were working on mop-up efforts.
#BrushFire; INC#1054; 3:23PM; 1504 N Kenter Av; https://t.co/z6Ybn9L4x9; #Brentwood; PRELIM: LAFD ground and air response to one-quarter (0.25) acre brush burning uphill slowly in medium terrain. No immediate structure threat; FS … https://t.co/NxBDK4MpsG
— LAFD (@LAFD) October 22, 2019
You must log in to post a comment.