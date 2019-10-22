CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
Brentwood, Fire

BRENTWOOD (CBSLA) — A brush fire erupted in Brentwood Tuesday as warm temperatures and gusty winds hit Los Angeles.

The fire blazed in near the 1500 block of north Kenter Avenue.

The fire was crept uphill slowly and had burned one-quarter of an acre as of 3:40 p.m.

No structures were immediately threatened.

As of 4 pm., fire crews had a good handle on the small fire and were working on mop-up efforts.

