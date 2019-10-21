



— The first flu-related death of the 2019-2020 flu season has been confirmed in Los Angeles County, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday.

The individual who died was described as a middle-aged person with underlying health conditions.

“We extend our condolences to the family for their loss. This is a sad reminder that the flu can be a serious illness, especially for the elderly, young children and people with weakened immune systems,” said Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, Los Angeles County Health Officer. “I would like to remind everyone that even if you’re healthy, you can still get seriously sick from the flu and spread the illness to others. Immunization is the best method to protect yourself and reduce the likelihood of spreading the flu to others in your community.”

Thousands of people nationwide are hospitalized or die from flu-related illnesses every year. There were 125 reported flu deaths in Los Angeles County during the The 2018-2019 season.

Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends flu immunization for everyone six months or older.

Symptoms of the flu include fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, muscle or body aches, headaches, and fatigue. Pneumonia is the most common complication of the flu.

Flu immunization can be provided by your regular health care provider or local pharmacy. Immunization is also provided at no-cost or low-cost at various locations throughout the county.

For more information visit the Public Health website or call the L.A. County Information Line at 2-1-1.