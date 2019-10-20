LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Wild winds could whip up even more fire danger as another red flag warning is in effect for parts of Southern California.

Overnight, high winds hit the region, causing problems for drivers, and increasing concerns over more fires.

“Every time we feel the winds come, it’s like that’s the first thing that comes to our [minds], ‘shoot, I hope there’s not another fire coming,’ “ said Roland Vandenberg, a Santa Clarita resident.

Meanwhile, fire departments in the San Fernando Valley have deployed additional resources due to red flag warnings, which remain in effect, as well as the continued firefight against the Saddle Ridge wildfire.

“Wind is tough because it usually pushes the fire much faster,” said Asst. Chief Anderson Mackey of the LA County Fire Department. “A wind-driven fire is pretty hard to catch up with. Most of the time, our aircraft lose their effectiveness with where winds are over 30 mphs.”

Motorists driving along the freeways, especially the 5 Freeway near the Santa Clarita Valley, were urged to exercise caution due to the high winds.