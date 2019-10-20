CANOGA PARK (CBSLA) — A car slammed into a fire hydrant in Canoga Park after colliding with another vehicle Sunday evening creating a geyser that was visible for blocks.

The cascading water also caused the partial collapse of a roof of at least one business at the location. There was also an unconfirmed report of a downed power line.

Several injuries were reported but it was unclear how many people were injured in the car accident and how many were injured as a result of the roof collapse.

Officials with LAFD says there was a “structural compromise” of the WSS footwear store. At first it was called a partial collapse of the roof, but as the water continued to hit the roof, a large part of it could be seen collapsing.

Brian Humphrey with the LAFD said there nine injuries — at least four were considered serious but none were life-threatening, he said.

The two-vehicle accident happened in the 20900 block of Sherman Way, at DeSoto.

A preliminary report from the scene said several people also had to be rescued from the vehicle.

Humphrey said nine people were hurt but it was unclear how many were injured in the car and how many were hurt in the building. Some of the injuries involved children, Humphrey said.

No one was entrapped, the LAFD said but at least one person — a 4-year-old — suffered a broken leg.

Firefighters were able to get the water turned off after about 20 minutes.

This is a breaking news report and information will be added as we get it into our newsroom