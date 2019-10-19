



— Federal climate experts said that it was going to be warmer and drier than usual in California this winter.

In its winter outlook report, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said drought-like conditions were expected in some regions across the country, including central California.

Forecasters said they were expecting wide swings in temperature and rainfall through February, but they stressed nothing was certain. Without typical weather patterns, such as El Nino and La Nina, most projections were tentative in nature.

NOAA said that even during a warmer-than-average winter, periods of cold temperatures and snowfall were expected.