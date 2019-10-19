



— Firefighters on Saturday battled a large house fire in Sun Valley.

The fire all but destroyed a dwelling in the 11600 block of Cantara Street. (The fire was first reported to be occurring in the 8100 block of Troost Avenue.)

Firefighters got on the roof moments after arriving in an attempt to tent the roof but it was quickly apparent the fire was taking over most of the home.

The effort then switched to containment and keeping the fire from jumping to nearby homes.

Firefighters appeared to get the upper hand in the one-story home after about 10 minutes. The fire appeared to stay inside the one home.

The blaze was declared a knock down after about 20 minutes — 22 minutes to be exact according to the LAFD. At least half a dozen firefighters were shown putting a hose on the flames.

Nearby homes were evacuated as a precaution.

The cause of the blaze remained under investigation, officials said.

No injuries were reported.

CBS2/KCAL9’s Laurie Perez reported from the scene where she spoke to a spokesperson for a group home that assists people with special needs just across the street. Some of the residents were shown on blankets when she came up to the scene but said the residents all appeared okay.

A firefighter apparently lost his footing and tumbled off the roof but didn’t appear to be injured.