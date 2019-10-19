



— The westbound 60 Freeway between Riverside and Ontario was closed Saturday, and said to remain closed into Sunday, as part of a resurfacing project.

Beginning Friday night, the freeway was shut down between the 60/91/215 interchange in Riverside and Interstate 15 in Ontario, roughly 13 miles.

The 55-hour shutdown is part of the “60 Swarm” which closed the eastbound side of the freeway for eight weekends beginning July 26.

According to officials, the rehabilitation work of replacing slabs of pavement is moving twice as fast because of the closures.

Work will be temporarily suspended for Veterans Day weekend, the same way it was paused to accommodate Labor Day weekend travel on the eastbound side, Caltrans said.

This weekend’s round of work was said to keep the freeway closed until 5 a.m. Monday.

All freeway closures are expected to be finished before Thanksgiving.

More information is available at 60Swarm.com, or via the 60 Swarm hotline: 833-607-9276.

