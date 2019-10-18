REDONDO BEACH (CBSLA/AP) — Defense contractor Northrop Grumman will be moving an undisclosed type of cargo through the Redondo Beach marina this weekend.

The Daily Breeze reports part of King Harbor Marina in Redondo Beach will be shut down from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 p.m. Sunday for the move of what is described as a U.S. Navy demonstration project.

About 70 parking spots at the marina will be cordoned off as part of the closure, according to reports.

The large object will be taken from a Northrop Grumman facility in Redondo Beach to a barge for shipment to San Diego.

Northrop officials reportedly declined to provide any further details at a Redondo Beach City Council meeting earlier this week, citing national security concerns.

The company agreed on Oct. 15 – just three days prior to the move – to pay the city $25,000 for a licensing agreement to use the marina and for any costs the city incurs.

