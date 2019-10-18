



– The Los Angeles Metropolitan Transit Authority reported Thursday that a renovation project on its oldest light rail line is nearly complete, and the Blue Line will reopen next month with a new name.

Following a 10-month, $350 million renovation project, The Blue Line — which starts in Long Beach and runs north through Compton and Watts, ending in downtown L.A. — will fully reopen as the A-Line beginning Nov. 2, Metro announced.

The Blue Line has been intermittently closed since January so that crews could replace old tracks and overhead power lines, install new switches and repaint stations.

From January to May, the southern portion of the Blue Line was shut down between Long Beach and Watts. From June to the present, the northern half was shut down from Compton to downtown L.A.

Buses have been shuttling passengers between the closed stations during this time.

