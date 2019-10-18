Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Jurors reached a verdict Friday in the penalty phase of trial of Michael Gargiulo, the so-called Hollywood Ripper who killed and mutilated two women and attacked a third.
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Jurors reached a verdict Friday in the penalty phase of trial of Michael Gargiulo, the so-called Hollywood Ripper who killed and mutilated two women and attacked a third.
Gargiulo, an air conditioning repairman, was found guilty on Aug. 15 of two counts of first-degree murder for the 2001 and 2005 killings.
He was also convicted of attempted murder for a 2008 stabbing of a Santa Monica woman who was able to escape and survived.
His conviction followed a trial which dragged out for 3 ½ months, including four days of deliberations.
The verdict is expected to be read at 1:30 p.m.
You must log in to post a comment.