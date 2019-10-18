Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Google Maps now allows drivers to share the locations of police speed traps among other traffic alerts.
Similar to the app Waze, the new feature will let users report speed traps, crashes, traffic, and lane closures from their smartphones.
The update, however, does not give users the freedom to choose between different types of police operations to report aside from speed traps.
Earlier this year, the Los Angeles Police Department requested the feature be removed from apps as it hurts the officer’s ability to catch drunk drivers.
The app’s new feature will be available for all iPhone and Android users this week.
