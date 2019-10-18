CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
Filed Under:Compton, Compton Earthquake, Compton news, Compton Quake

COMPTON (CBSLA) — A preliminary 3.7-magnitude earthquake was reported Thursday at 12:19 a.m. in Compton, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake was approximately 15 miles below the surface of the earth.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries, though the Los Angeles Police Department said in a tweet that there were about a dozen burglar alarms since the temblor struck.

Comments