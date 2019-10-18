COMPTON (CBSLA) — A preliminary 3.7-magnitude earthquake was reported Thursday at 12:19 a.m. in Compton, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake was approximately 15 miles below the surface of the earth.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries, though the Los Angeles Police Department said in a tweet that there were about a dozen burglar alarms since the temblor struck.

No impact at the LAPD Dispatch Centers following a 3.7 magnitude #earthquake centered near Compton. About a dozen burglar alarm calls since the shaker, otherwise business as usual. The 9-1-1 system in LA City is fully operational. — LAPD Communications Division (@911LAPD) October 18, 2019