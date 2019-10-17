



– Police are investigating who brought three bullets onto the campus of a Laguna Beach middle school.

The three .22-caliber bullets were discovered this week at Thurston Middle School. They were unfired and intact.

The first bullet was discovered in a 6th grade classroom Monday by a student, Laguna Beach Unified School District Superintendent Dr. Jason Viloria disclosed to parents in an email Wednesday. The second was found later Monday by another student, but in an undisclosed part of campus.

A third bullet was found Wednesday morning by a staff member in a different 6th grade classroom than where the first bullet had been found, Laguna Beach police Sgt. Jim Coda told CBS2.

Because the bullets were handled by so many people, investigators will likely be unable to run tests on them to lift any pertinent DNA or fingerprints, Coda disclosed.

Police do not know who the bullets belong to or how they got onto campus. Coda said there is currently no threat to the students, staff or the community. No classes had been canceled as of Thursday.

Police have since canvassed the campus with a K-9 and increased their patrols around the school as a precaution.