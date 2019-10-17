



– Actress Helen Hunt was involved in a two-vehicle wreck in the Miracle Mile area of Los Angeles Wednesday afternoon.

The crash occurred in the 4700 block of West Pico Boulevard at around 4:40 p.m.

Video obtained by TMZ shows a black SUV in which Hunt was a passenger being T-boned by a Honda sedan. The SUV then rolls onto its side.

Police said one person was transported to a hospital, but would not confirm whether it was Hunt.

According to TMZ, Hunt was taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and was caught on video leaving the hospital a few hours later.

Police said no one was cited or arrested in the crash. It’s unclear if either driver was hurt.

The 56-year-old Hunt is best known of her hit 1990s show “Mad About You,” which is being revived later this year with new episodes. She won a best actress Oscar for her performance in “As Good As It Gets” opposite Jack Nicholson.