PASADENA (CBSLA) — When the Tournament of Roses teased the selection of the 2020 Rose Parade Grand Marshal as a triple threat, nobody thought the organization was being literal until Tuesday morning when it was announced that next year’s parade would have not one, not two, but three grand marshals.

Rita Moreno, the 87-year-old legend of stage and screen, joins groundbreaking actress Gina Torres, 50, and 19-year-old Olympic gymnast Laurie Hernandez.

The three generations of Latina stars will preside of the 131st Rose Parade on Jan. 1. The parade theme this year is “The Power of Hope.”

“The Rose Parade is something I’ve been seeing all my life on television,” Moreno said at the Tuesday ceremony. “It’s a dream come true, and I can only tell you I am absolutely thrilled.”

Moreno, is one of a select group of performers to achieve what is known as an EGOT — winning Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony awards. She is perhaps best known for her Oscar-winning performance as Anita in “West Side Story.”

Torres, known for her work in shows such as “Suits,” “The Shield” and “Westworld,” said she was proud to be chosen as a part of the Rose Parade family.

“As I’ve learned more and more and more about the Rose Parade — and the 936 volunteers that commit themselves every year for years and decades — it’s a team,” she said. “I am so honored to be part of this team.”

Hernandez, 19, won an Olympic gold medal as part of the U.S. women’s gymnastics team in 2016. She also won her season of “Dancing with the Stars.”

“Being a part of it (the Rose Parade) is a big honor,” she said. “Like when I was a little kid, and I would watch the Olympics and hope to be there, I did the same with the Rose Bowl Parade. And now I have that opportunity as well.”

The announcement made by Laura Farber, the first Latina to be elected president of the Tournament of Roses, came on the final day of National Hispanic Heritage Month. Farber said the three women were the perfect choices for the role of grand marshal.

“Rita Morena, Gina Torres and Laurie Hernandez epitomize hope,” she said in a statement. “Through their talent, efforts, persistence and dedication, they have achieved excellence and have given back to the world stories of hope, dreams fulfilled, dignity, respect and inspiration.”

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)