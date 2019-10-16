



– Police are looking for the driver of a box truck which struck and killed a pedestrian in West Los Angeles Wednesday and then sped away.

The crash occurred at 6:20 a.m. at the intersection of Sepulveda and Pico boulevards, according to L.A. police.

The victim died at the scene. The person was not immediately identified.

Police said the suspect vehicle was described as an older-model box truck, white or gray in color. The word “Penske” was written on the back or side of the truck. There were two male occupants inside it. The truck was last seen going east on Pico Boulevard.

The exact circumstances of the crash were not immediately known.

The intersection was partly closed. Morning commuters should avoid the area.