KOREATOWN (CBSLA) – A 4-year-old girl has died after being struck by a vehicle in Koreatown Wednesday morning.

Oct. 15, 2019. (CBS2)

The collision occurred at around 7:45 a.m. at Olympic Boulevard and Normandie Avenue, according to Los Angeles police.

The victim was rushed by ambulance to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Police identified her to CBS2 has a 4-year-old girl. Her name was not released.

It’s unclear if the driver remained at the scene. The circumstances of the crash were not confirmed.

