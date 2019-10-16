SAN CLEMENTE (CBSLA) — An Orange County sheriff’s deputy is on administrative leave after allegedly pulling a gun on a teen at a San Clemente skatepark.

The altercation erupted Saturday night inside the skate park where a band was playing live music.

According to those at the park, the off-duty deputy walked over and told them to stop playing the music.

The skaters said they agreed to stop the music, but things escalated quickly. It was at that point that the deputy pulled a gun on one of the teens.

Koa, Sage, and Malcolm McClung were eyewitnesses at the skate park when the confrontation broke out.

“I was right next to the kid that he pulled the gun on,” said Sage.

The confrontation began, they say, when a man became angry over their loud music.

A deputy, seen in the video wearing the white cap, appeared to have pulled a small handgun from his pocket after a 16-year-old raised his a skateboard in the air.

According to the teen’s friends, he was protecting another friend.

“My friend didn’t know he was a cop. He was coming up to a friend very fast and aggressive, so my other friend jumped in and put his hand out for him to stop…The guy grabbed his hand aggressively,” said Koa. “My other friend held up his skateboard for him to stop, then the guy pulled a gun and said “‘I’ll shoot you in the f—king face if you don’t stop.'”

In the video, a badge can be seen in the deputy’s left hand although it is obscured by his fingers.

The kids who saw it say they weren’t sure if it was real.

“The officer wasn’t acting like an officer…just a big bully,” said Sage.

In the video, the boy in the black t-shirt is seen on his knees with his hands in the air.

“[The teen] got on the floor, did exactly what the man said. The man never identified himself as an officer to my friend…just kept aiming his gun and being more and more aggressive,” said Malcolm.

Koa said that he also saw a badge that the officer flashed briefly, but he too thought it was fake.

Orange County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement,

“Orange County Sheriff’s Department employees are expected to conduct themselves with professionalism on and off-duty. We take this incident seriously and will fully investigate.”