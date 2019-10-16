



Here is a look at the top local stories for Wednesday, 10/16 at 8 a.m.

School Board Addresses Bullying Following Another Alleged Assault At Moreno Valley School

On Monday, a female student at Landmark Middle School was the latest victim of an alleged assault. It comes about a month since 13-year-old Diego Stolz was assaulted at the same school and later died from his injuries.

Closing Arguments In Penalty Phase Of Hollywood Ripper Trial

A jury will decide whether a convicted double-murderer dubbed the “Hollywood Ripper” deserves the death penalty after he was convicted back in August of murdering two women, one of whom was killed on the night she was set to go on a date with actor Ashton Kutcher.

Local Weather

A warm Wednesday with a high of 79 for the beaches and 91 for the valleys. A cool-down arrives Thursday and continues into the weekend.