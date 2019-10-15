VAN NUYS (CBSLA) — Tents and trash could be seen covering some streets in Van Nuys, and a number of business owners in a small industrial side of town said they were fed up.

“Our customers are scared to come to our business because they feel like it’s too scary to walk down the street,” one business owner said. “And it is.”

Business owners said they have called the city once or twice per week, but said not much was being done. They said the trash gets cleaned up, but shortly after more begins piling up.

Cell phone video showed tents lining the sidewalk, and business owners said fires were also being started in the area and drug paraphernalia was being found along the streets.

“They set up tents and stuff, and we tell them just don’t put it in front of our business, but you cant mess around with them,” a business owner said. “And even officers say don’t argue with them. We can’t do anything about it. We call the city and email. Nobody cares.”

The city said it was doing what it could to help the situation and said area residents and business owners could call 311 to report homeless encampments or trash buildup.