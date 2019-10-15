LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Some Los Angeles City Councilmembers are fighting for a $30 minimum wage for Uber, Lyft, and other rideshare drivers.

The motion has passed through the first stage and it now appears that drivers are on track to get a wage increase.

Rideshare drivers gathered in matching neon green shirts gathered in downtown L.A. Tuesday ahead of a City Council meeting to support a motion that would make Los Angeles the first major city in the state to set a minimum pay rate for Uber and Lyft drivers.

The motion, set in place by City Councilperson Herb Wesson, would start the process to set a minimum pay rate of $30 per hour.

Half of the total pay would go to their wages, while the other half would be used for expenses such as gas.

State lawmakers passed AB-5 which makes it possible for cities to regulate rideshare pay and guarantees employee protections for gig workers.

Drivers say with the rising cost of living, a pay increase is necessary.

“We have more to worry about than just making sure we need to pay our rent,” said driver James Hicks. “Our cars are our livelihood — We need to make sure that we’re keeping them on the road…Gas is too much but we also have brakes to worry bout, we have windshields to worry about, we have windshield wipers to worry about.”

Another drive, Nicole Moore, said, “We have drivers who have gone homeless while driving because they have a car payment, they have so high expenses, and they’re driving 60 to 70 hours a week and they can’t make ends meet.”

A spokesperson for Lyft said the company supports providing drivers with a guaranteed wage floor.

They noted that the average earnings of California Lyft drivers has increased 6.4 percent in the last two years, as drivers now make more than $31 per booked hour.

Uber had not yet responded for comment.