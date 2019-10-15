IRVINE (CBSLA) — Taco Bell has voluntarily recalled about 2.3 million pounds of seasoned beef from its restaurants and distribution centers after a customer found a metal shaving in their food.

The Irvine-based restaurant chain removed the recalled beef Monday from restaurants in 21 states across the eastern Midwest, northern Southeast and Northeast regions. Restaurants on the West Coast were not affected by the recall.

Taco Bell says the product was produced at one plant location on only one of the two lines used to make seasoned beef, which was sent to distribution centers in Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, and Virginia.

The recall was prompted by a customer who reported finding a metal shaving in their menu item.

“As soon as we received the first consumer complaint, we immediately acted to remove the product from the affected restaurants and proactively worked with the supplier to inform the USDA of our steps to protect our guests,” Julie Masino, president of Taco Bell’s North America operations, said in a statement.

The USDA says there have been no reports of adverse reactions due to the consumption of the recalled product.