SANTA BARBARA (CBSLA) — An elderly woman was found fatally shot at a home in the Hope Ranch neighborhood of Santa Barbara Tuesday night.

According to property records, the home in the 4100 block of Mariposa Drive is owned by Ron Ely, best known for having portrayed Tarzan in the 1966 series “Tarzan.” Deputies said they do not believe Ely was involved in the shooting.

According to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were called to the home for a family disturbance at 8:15 p.m. When they arrived, they found the body of an elderly woman. Deputies said they then found the suspect, who was fatally shot by deputies.

It was not immediately clear what led to the fatal shooting of the suspect.

