



— LeBron James has dribbled into the standoff between the NBA and China, calling the comments from Houston Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey “not educated” before Monday night’s preseason game against Golden State Warriors.

Talking to reporters before the game, the Los Angeles Lakers star addressed the controversy, which started with a tweet from Morey in support of Democratic protesters in Hong Kong, just days before the Lakers were scheduled to play preseason games in China. The tweet drew enormous backlash in China, which tore down NBA signs, canceled the players’ media appearances and team events, and put the team’s scheduled games at risk of being canceled.

But when Morey deleted his tweet, he then drew criticism from American lawmakers, who accused him of bowing to China and its economic power.

“I believe he wasn’t educated on the situation at hand,” James told reporters. “So many people could have been harmed, not only financially, but emotionally, physically, spiritually… Yes, we do have freedom of speech, but there can be a lot of negative because of that too.”

James’ comments drew swift criticism, including from Sens. Josh Hawley, R-Missouri, and Rick Scott, R-Florida. Hawley urged James to visit Hong Kong to see the situation for himself, while Scott pointed out that protesters in Hong Kong are fighting for freedom and the autonomy they were promised.

Having just been in Hong Kong – on the streets & with the protestors – this kind of garbage is hard to take. LeBron, are YOU educated on “the situation”? Why don’t you go to Hong Kong? Why don’t you meet the people there risking their lives for their most basic liberties https://t.co/KvphH9RiAl — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) October 15, 2019

Clearly @KingJames is the one who isn’t educated on the situation at hand. It’s sad to see him join the chorus kowtowing to Communist China & putting profits over human rights for #HongKong. I was there 2 weeks ago. They’re fighting for freedom & the autonomy they were promised. https://t.co/tVI1XB7g6I — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) October 15, 2019

James later tweeted a clarification on his comments, saying he didn’t believe there was any consideration for the consequences and ramifications of Morey’s tweet.

Let me clear up the confusion. I do not believe there was any consideration for the consequences and ramifications of the tweet. I’m not discussing the substance. Others can talk About that. — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 15, 2019

My team and this league just went through a difficult week. I think people need to understand what a tweet or statement can do to others. And I believe nobody stopped and considered what would happen. Could have waited a week to send it. — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 15, 2019

The Lakers happened to win the game against the Warriors, 104-98, but the win has been largely overshadowed by James’ comments.