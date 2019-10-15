HUNTINGTON PARK (CBSLA) — Security footage captured the moment a driver struck a man crossing a Huntington Park street, leaving him in a coma.

The hit-and-run occurred early Monday morning at a crosswalk on Florence Avenue.

The video shows the man, identified by friends and family as Jonathan Lopez, walking across Florence Avenue at Roseberry Avenue around 1 a.m. Monday.

Lopez appears to have been in a crosswalk when a white van quickly approaches him.

The van struck Lopez before speeding off.

Friends and family said Lopez is in the hospital in a coma and has undergone surgery for a head injury and will soon need another emergency surgery.

Lopez’s family said he had just gotten off of work when he was hit.

According to family friends, Lopez had children in Honduras and they are trying to contact his family.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Huntington Park police.